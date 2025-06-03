25-26 BIPOC Critics Lab at The Public Theater Partners With Critical Minded

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Public Theater has revealed a new partnership between cultural critic Jose Solís’ BIPOC Critics Lab, Critical Minded, and The Public Theater. After successful cohorts for the past two years, The Public is continuing Solís’ commitment to creating an educational space for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) writers in the realm of cultural criticism. This season is made even more special by Critical Minded’s sponsorship of the 2025-26 cohort at The Public. Critical Minded is a grantmaking and learning initiative whose work is focused on resourcing and raising the visibility of critics of color and cultural writers through direct support to publications and individuals, research, and convening. Like the BIPOC Critics Lab, the organization has long been committed to removing barriers and expanding opportunities for critics of color through reporting, funding, and bringing creators together. Applications are now open for the upcoming cohort.

"Critical Minded is honored for the opportunity to support the 2025-26 cohort of cultural critic Jose Solís’ BIPOC Critics Lab hosted at the legendary Public Theater,” shares rashid shabazz, Executive Director of Critical Minded. “Since 2020, the Lab under Solis' guidance and leadership has created a nurturing space giving rise to a new generation of theater critics who now write for a range of publications from The New York Times to 3Views on Theater.”

Sessions for the Lab will span the course of The Public’s 2025-26 season. Those chosen to participate will receive offers to join the cohort in August, with the cohort officially beginning in mid-September. This iteration of the cohort will be a hybrid model of online sessions and optional in-person activities. For more information on The Public’s third iteration of the BIPOC Critics Lab and to apply, visit publictheater.org. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 7.

The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Hosting the BIPOC Critics Lab at The Public for a third season aligns directly with the goals outlined in The Public’s Cultural Transformation Plan, acknowledging that the field of arts journalism and the theater industry have historically upheld white supremacy, and, as a result, critics of color have far too often been left out of the conversation.

Additionally, The Public is pleased to announce that 12 members have successfully completed their training for the BIPOC Critics Lab over the past year. These writers are Amanda L. Andrei, Shanaé Burch, Lindsley Howard, Regina Madanguit, Zoe Marín, e.jin O’Malley, Miranda Purcell, Katsuto Sakogashira, Ciaran Short, Angie Shin, Soumya Tadepalli, and Dezi Tibbs. These cohort members come from over six different cities and four different countries, bringing incredibly unique perspectives, backgrounds, and voices. These writers are passionate and eager to join the cultural conversation in both New York City and beyond. To add these individuals to your press lists, please email BIPOCCriticsLab@publictheater.org and we’ll be happy to share their contact information.

“I’m still in awe of how brilliant our most recent cohort was—each of them brought such heart, insight, and boldness to the Lab,” shares program founder Jose Solís. “Returning to The Public Theater truly feels like coming home, and I’m so grateful to continue this journey with their support and the unwavering backing of Critical Minded. Every time we do this work, I’m reminded just how vital and urgent it is to carve out space for BIPOC critics to thrive, dream, and lead. I can’t wait to meet the next group and see how they’ll challenge, expand, and reimagine what criticism can be.”

In a continued effort to further the movement initiated by Jose Solís and to expand both past and present cohorts’ networks, The Public welcomes theaters in New York City, arts and cultural press agencies, and regional theaters around the world to collaborate with the Lab’s early career BIPOC journalists for future commissioning opportunities. Institutions are also invited to host their own cohort of the BIPOC Critics Lab to expand the number of opportunities. To learn more, please email BIPOCCriticsLab@publictheater.org.

