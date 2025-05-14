21 Multimedia Comedy Shows to be Presented at Third Annual PROJECTORFEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Projectorfest, a showcase of multimedia-fueled comedy shows will return to Caveat May 27-31. Twenty-one comedians will bring their shows to life with PowerPoint, original photography, historical documents, interactive animations, and specially designed video games.

Now in its third year, the festival features shows from performers including viral comedian Alexis Gay, Colbert writer Aaron Nemo, and founding member of Team Starkid Jaime Lyn Beatty.

"Projectorfest has become an exciting laboratory for talented performers to experiment with multimedia," says Projectorfest founder Reed Kavner. "For a comedian who's used to performing with nothing but a microphone, a projector is a creative partner that unlocks all sorts of possibilities for storytelling and production. Every year I'm surprised by performers' ingenuity." Kavner also produces the long-running PowerPoint comedy show Next Slide Please.

In its three years, Projectorfest has proven itself as an effective launchpad for new projects. Shows that debuted at the festival have gone on to successful runs in New York, London, and Edinburgh, and have been adapted into other media. Sarah Adelman's "Boy Science" was the foundation for her award-winning television pilot "Busted!" And Felipe Torres Medina adapted his 2023 show into the humor book "America, Let Me In: A Choose Your Immigration Story," published this year by Abrams Books. "Projectorfest allowed me to create a perfect blueprint for my book," said Torres Medina. "And to know audiences would respond to a subject as heavy as immigration as long as the show was funny."

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

"Unprofessional" - Alexis Gay

Following sold out shows at Soho Playhouse and the Edinburgh Fringe, comedian Alexis Gay brings her acclaimed solo show back to New York for one night only. Unprofessional explores making work your entire personality, going nowhere on the hedonic treadmill, and worrying so much about your LinkedIn profile that it lands you at the hair doctor. The show is directed by comedy veteran Matt Gehring.

"Aran Plays A Game With You" - Aran Abilock Clemmons

Comedian and self-taught video game developer Aran Abilock Clemmons returns to Projectorfest after debuting as an audience favorite in 2024. He'll take the stage with a series of original video games brought to life with live voice acting from Sydney Duncan (Wild 'n Out), Esther Fallick (Team Starkid), and Max Wittert (Hacks). Audience volunteers will have the opportunity to solve mysteries, raise baby monsters, and maybe even fall in love.

"Shitty Mozart" - Aaron Nemo

Aaron Nemo won a Peabody for his writing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert but it was Shitty Mozart's monthlong run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe that earned him rave reviews like "splendidly stupid," "chaotic brilliance," and "utterly batshit crazy". Wearing a cheap wig, Nemo becomes Wolfgang's botched clone and treats the audience to a dazzlingly chaotic and vulgar one-man multimedia concerto.

Tuesday, May 27

"English Class is a Joke" - Tyler Snodgrass

"Star Trek vs Star Wars: Modern Perspectives on Past Future and Future Future Technologies" - Shyaporn Theerakulstit

"The Real Story of Fruit" - Luke Strathmann

"Powerful Pointing: A Life in Slideshow Invitations" - Ben Taylor

Wednesday, May 28

"Half B****" - Kaley Morrison

"Test Tube Baby" - Andy Spector

"Baggage" - Tim Limbrick

"Rodeo Clown" - Adison Eyring

Thursday, May 29

"Unprofessional" - Alexis Gay

"Stay Funny. Stay Scared." - Erica Diederich

"Reel Life - 5 Films That Shaped An Awkward Black Guy" - Brandon Collins

Friday, May 30

"Love in the Time of Fifth Grade" - Marina di Marzo

"Seen Just Now" - Andrew Bourne

"Aran Plays A Game With You" - Aran Abilock Clemmons

Saturday, May 31

"Ragdoll: A Lonely Little Play" - Jaime Lyn Beatty

"Spectre Projector" - Jack Blankenship

"Golf Wife" - Nell Kessler

"A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!" - Bailey Swilley

"Predictable" - Laura Ornella

"Architectural Digress" - Val Parker

"Shitty Mozart" - Aaron Nemo

Projectorfest runs May 27-31 at Caveat, 21 Clinton St., on the Lower East Side. Tickets are available from $15 at projectorfest.com

Comments

