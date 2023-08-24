Queen Sonja Singing Competition Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend

Featuring singing at the very highest level, the final concert of the Queen Sonja International Music Competition has become a beloved tradition among concert audiences and TV viewers alike. The competition has raised many a talented singer to the top of the international opera world. The concert will be broadcast live on the Competition’s homepage and YouTube channel. NRK Klassisk will broadcast it later on.

Six finalists

In the final on August 26th, the six top participants will perform opera arias accompanied by the Opera Orchestra under the direction of conductor James Gaffigan.

Aksel Daveyan (b. 1995) / Armenia / baritone

Navasard Hakobyan (b. 1998) / Armenia / baritone

Vladyslav Tlushch (b. 1992) / Ukraine / baritone

Rebecka Wallroth (b. 1999) / Sweden / mezzo-soprano

Nils Wanderer (b. 1993) / Germany / contra-tenor

Jasmin White (b. 1993) / USA / contralto