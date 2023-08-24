Queen Sonja Singing Competition Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend

The performance is set for 26 August.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 1 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Mischa Maisky Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month Photo 2 Mischa Maisky Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month
BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera This Week Photo 3 BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera This Week

Queen Sonja Singing Competition Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend

Featuring singing at the very highest level, the final concert of the Queen Sonja International Music Competition has become a beloved tradition among concert audiences and TV viewers alike. The competition has raised many a talented singer to the top of the international opera world. The concert will be broadcast live on the Competition’s homepage and YouTube channel. NRK Klassisk will broadcast it later on.

Six finalists

In the final on August 26th, the six top participants will perform opera arias accompanied by the Opera Orchestra under the direction of conductor James Gaffigan.

Aksel Daveyan (b. 1995) / Armenia / baritone
Navasard Hakobyan (b. 1998) / Armenia / baritone
Vladyslav Tlushch (b. 1992) / Ukraine / baritone
Rebecka Wallroth (b. 1999) / Sweden / mezzo-soprano
Nils Wanderer (b. 1993) / Germany / contra-tenor
Jasmin White (b. 1993) / USA / contralto





RELATED STORIES - Norway

1
BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera This Week Photo
BALLETTSKOLENS OPPTAKSPROVE Comes to to Den Norske Opera This Week

Har du en gutt eller jente som drømmer om å danse ballett i Nøtteknekkeren, Light of Passage eller kanskje Tornerose?  Da har du sjansen nå, mellom 24. august og 6. september! 

2
Mischa Maisky Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month Photo
Mischa Maisky Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month

Mischa Maisky is performing Bach on the Main Stage. The performance is set for 27 August.

3
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera Photo
SLEEPING BEAUTY is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

Sleeping Beauty is now playing at Den Norske Opera. Performances run through 24 September 2023.

4
Jan Garbarek Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month Photo
Jan Garbarek Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Oslo Jazzfestival 2023 har gleden av å presentere Jan Garbarek Group featuring Trilok Gurtu som åpningskonsert i Den Norske Opera & Ballett.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Norway SHOWS

Recommended For You