National Theatret Will Stream the International Ibsen Award Ceremony Honoring Taylor Mac

National Theatret will stream the International Ibsen Award Ceremony on December 12.

This year's winner is truly one of a kind. Taylor Mac is an American playwright, actor, drag queen, producer, director, singer and songwriter. His work may not much resemble Ibsen's at first glance, but like Ibsen, Mac also strives to make the audience think beyond established norms.

The award ceremony will be broadcast live from Nationaltheatret on 12th December at 19.00, hosted by TV presenter Anne Lindmo, with a live performance by musician Nils Bech. You will meet the theatre's Creative Director Hanne Tømta, ballet director Ingrid Lorentzen, and the artist, curator and creative director Kirsty Edmunds. Minister of culture and equality, Abid Raja, will present the award to the winner, Taylor Mac, who will give an extravagant acceptance speech - live from NYC.

Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/en/international-ibsen-award/the-international-ibsen-award-ceremony-2020--holiday-sauce...pandemic/ceremony/

Shows View More Norway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You