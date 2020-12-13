National Theatret Presents HAMLET

To be or not to be. The young prince Hamlet experiences that his uncle, Claudius, kills his father and marries his mother. Hamlet is torn between the need for revenge, and the fear of violence and division. He wants to move forward, but the system holds him back in iron grip. It is about the fight against a society characterized by corruption, lust for power and toxic structures. It is about daring to stand up for what is fundamentally good, and to believe that one's actions can change the world.

Shakespeare's captivating tragedy about Hamlet, from the end of the 16th century, is one of the world's most famous and played plays. Nevertheless, it is over 20 years since the play was last performed at the National Theater. Now it is the award-winning director Johannes Holmen Dahl, together with set designer Nia Damerell, who will give the magnificent tragedy new life on the Main Stage. With Herbert Nordrum in the lead role as Hamlet and to the sound of suggestive drums, the audience is invited into Hamlet's despair and anger.

Hamlet is a gripping tragedy that reflects on the unrest and division of our time, where charity, trust and faith in democracy are at stake.



Hamlet by William Shakespeare will be the first premiere on the Main Stage during Kristian Seltun's period as theater director. The performance will take place at the National Theater in Oslo from 29 January 2021.

Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/en/forestillinger/hamlet/.