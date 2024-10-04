JEWELS Comes to Den Norske Opera This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



‘Unique’ and ‘iconic’ are words that are often used to describe George Balanchine’s full-length ballet Jewels. Each of the three acts is inspired by a different jewel and audiences get to experience three different worlds with music by Fauré, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky.

Norwegian National Ballet + Opera Orchestra = perfection

The Norwegian National Ballet has been dancing Balanchine’s choreographies for years, but this is the first time that the dancers and musicians of the Opera Orchestra are undertaking the endurance test that is Jewels. When the company danced the last part of the ballet, Diamonds, in 2024, many in the audience were entranced by the virtuosic choreography.

Three ballets in one

Jewels is considered the first full-production abstract ballet, but has three distinct and different acts: Emeralds, Rubies and Diamonds.

Balanchine was inspired by the work of jewellery designer Claude Arpels. He wanted to conjure up the essence of three different jewels and create three different moods through dance, colours and music. It starts with the elegant music of Fauré, continues with the fresh tones of Stravinsky and concludes with the grandeur of Tchaikovsky.

Only dance and music

Balanchine is famous for cultivating the classic movements of ballet. In his ballets, the steps and music shine in their own right, without any action or unnecessary frills. “See the music, hear the dance” is one of Balanchine’s many famous quotes.

Comments