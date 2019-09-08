Wolfbane Productions Presents WOLFSWOOD FAIRE

Lords and Ladies, you are hereby invited to the 2019 Wolfswood Faire! Wolfbane Productions, in association with Appomattox Vintage and Artisan Market and Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, is proud to host this Renaissance Faire inspired event outside at the Wolfbane Performing Arts Center, 618 Country Club Rd, Appomattox, VA 24522, on Saturday, September 14, 2019. This family-friendly event will run from 3pm-9pm with live music, local vendors, gaming events, and, of course, mead.

Will the Moonfang tribe finally rise up against the Nightcloak Empire? Watch as the drama unfolds between the two battling tribes of the Wolfswood. Test out your skills in our gaming arena with tournaments of all kinds. Watch demos in archery, sword fighting, traditional dance, blacksmithing, and more from the local Society of Creative Anachronism. Guests can also journey through our artisans, entertainers, musicians, food trucks, and restaurateurs.

Making their Appomattox debut, Triforce Quartet, a traditional string quartet that plays video game music, will be performing multiple sets throughout the event. End the evening with Wolfbane's Misfit Masquerade and be among the first to learn about all the exciting events and productions in Wolfbane's 2020 'roaring-20s' season.

Mark your calendars; Wolfswood Faire is Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 3pm-9pm at Wolfbane Performing Arts Center. This event is rain or shine. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. No outside food, drinks, or pets are permitted. For additional information and tickets, please visit www.wolfbane.org.

Don't miss this unique and immersive entertainment opportunity in Appomattox, VA!





