'Weird Al' Yankovic Will Perform At Indian Ranch With Special Guest Emo Philips in August

Legendary song parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Friday, August 5, 2022 as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 26 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Friday, March 25 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 1st for just $39.50.

Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, "Weird Al" Yankovic will be pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.

The tour marks Weird Al's long-anticipated return to the concert stage after his hugely successful Strings Attached Tour in 2019 where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues such as New York's Forest Hills Stadium, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Washington D.C.'s Wolf Trap.

Once again drawing from his back catalogue of 14 studio albums, Weird Al promises to deliver a different set list every night, with no two shows the same. As before, rather than focusing on the hits from his career, the show will feature Yankovic's non-parody material - the somewhat more obscure pastiches and original songs that have largely escaped the pop culture radar but are adored by his long-time fans. And like the last Vanity Tour, he will be playing smaller, more intimate venues, leaving behind the high-octane theatrics that he's known for and going bare-bones - no costumes, no props, no video screens... just Al and his band of almost four decades hanging out on stage, playing music.

Reflecting on his decision to bring back the stripped-down concerts, Al said "I've loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I've ever had on stage... so I've been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!"

Opening the show will be returning fan favorite and Al's long-time friend (and UHF cast member), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy winner, his 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200. He is one of only five artists to have had Top 40 singles in each of the last four decades, the other four being Michael Jackson, Madonna, U2, and Kenny G. On August 27, 2018 the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded Weird Al with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, Little River Band on July 17th, Three Dog Night on July 24th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, TESLA on July 31st, and ABBA The Concert on August 12th. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for "Weird Al" Yankovic on Friday, August 5, 2022 go on-sale Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $39.50, through April 1st. Gates for "Weird Al" Yankovic will open at 6:00 PM and showtime is 7:30 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.