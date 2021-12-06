Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Central Virginia: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Garrett D. Reese - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 26%



BRIGHT STAR

21%

NUNSENSE

13%

Stephanie Wood -- Riverside Center for the Performing ArtsKaren Buchheim -- Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Carlsen - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 18%

Christine Yepsen - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Kathy Hinson - BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 11%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dustin Williams - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 31%

Patrick A'Hearn - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 21%

Karen Buchheim - NUNSENSE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 12%



Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 24%

Dustin Williams - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 19%

Kelly Gilliam - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 15%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Victoria Buck, Alexia Buckner, Payton Moledor, Josie Wiegandt - WRITE STUFF! 2021 - Mill Mountain Theatre 25%

Kay Burcher - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 22%

Robert C. Shirley - THE REMAINS - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 16%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Jeffrey Seneca - THE REMAINS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 39%

Ian Ridgway - WRITE STUFF! 2021 - Mill Mountain Theatre 18%

Shannon Montague - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Four County Players 17%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Jarrett - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 25%

Scott Chapman - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Addie Pawlick - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Mill Mountain Theatre 9%



Best Musical

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 44%

MOANA JR - Sandler Center 17%

A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%



Best Performer In A Musical

Adrianne Hick - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 20%

Shawna Lawhorn - NUNSENSE - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 12%

Ben Perry - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 11%



Best Performer In A Play

Hubbard Farr - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Sophie Moshofsky - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 15%

Kathy Clay - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 9%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Scott Rollins - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 18%

Kathy Taylor Hinson - THE REMAINS - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 17%

Lily Easter - COME AND GO - Governor's School for the Arts 13%



Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT - Wolfbane Productions 46%

KEN LUDWIG'S BASKERVILLE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 15%

THE REMAINS - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 11%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 41%

A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 16%

MOANA JR - Sandler Center 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Foster - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 26%

Dustin Williams - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 19%

Dustin Williams - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Wolfbane Productions 14%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Williams - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 26%

Billy Timms - BRIGHT STAR - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 18%

Serenity Jones - A SIMPLE ROMANCE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 10%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THEIR OWN WORDS: A WOMEN'S CABARET - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 59%

HOLIDIVAS - Zeiders American Dream Theater 26%

SADIE HAWKINS CABARET - Shafer Alliance Laboratory Theatre 15%



Best Streaming Musical

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Generic Theater 61%

CHICKEN LITTLE ON THE FARM - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 27%

A DRIFTY HOLIDAY - Swift Creek Mill Theatre 12%



Best Streaming Play

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 46%

THE REMAINS - Little Theater of Virginia Beach 21%

COME AND GO - Governor's School for the Arts 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daniel Pippert - BRIGHTSTAR - Riverside Theatre 24%

Gabrielle Mirabella - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 15%

Hubbard Farr - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Beverly Owens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Sabina Petra - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wolfbane Productions 18%

Peter Scheible - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Darden Dickerson - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 27%

Lily Easter - BITS OF BECKETT - Governor's School for the Arts 21%

Gregory Dragas - MACBETH - Core Theatre at Zeiders 17%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HELLO, DOLLY! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach 29%

CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions 22%

STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions 17%

