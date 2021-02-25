Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virginia Symphony Orchestra Returns to Live Performances With ADAGIO

With this performance, the symphony commemorates those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

Feb. 25, 2021  
The Virginia Symphony Orchestra opens its 100th Anniversary season with the orchestral premiere of Adagio by Eminent Scholar and professor emeritus of music at Old Dominion University Adolphus Hailstork. Celebrating his 80th birthday in 2021, he is considered by many to be the dean of living African-American composers. The beautiful, slow-paced Adagio opens the season on a somber note as the symphony commemorates those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

As the symphony looks back on the century of music making, they recognize the VSO musicians as the cornerstone of their orchestra. Richard Strauss's joyous Concerto for Horn No. 1 brings its own Principal Horn, Jacob Wilder, front and center as the first soloist of the symphony's centennial season.

The final work is one of Mendelssohn's true masterpieces, his Symphony No. 4 "Italian". It is filled with echoes of his joy at visiting Italy for the first time- a journey which inspired him to explore new ideas and different paths just as the VSO begins a voyage of discovery looking forward to its next 100 years.

JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Jacob Wilder, horn

Hailstork: Adagio for Strings
Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 "Italian"

This performance will be streamed LIVE on February 26, 2021 at 7:30pm for subscribers. An on-demand version of the concert will be available for streaming for 30 days after the performance. To register for access to this on-demand version, please visit https://tickets.virginiasymphony.org/events


