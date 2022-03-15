The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Returns This Month

The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists and hosted by Christian Hunt, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at 7:00pm!

Put a team together and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!

This fantastic event is at Highline RxR, located at 2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA 22202 on the last Saturday of every month.

This fantastic experience features stand-up comedy from the DC area's finest comics. March's headliner is the hilarious Denise Taylor!

Here's how it works:

1. We start with three rounds of top-of-the-line trivia

2. Then we have a world-class stand-up comedy performance

3. And finally, the top three teams in the trivia standings send up one player each for a karaoke battle, and the audience determines the winner

4. After the competition, we will pivot to a regular sign-up karaoke night, so everyone gets a chance to sing

Tickets are only $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people. Individual tickets are $15 per person if you want to come out and enjoy the show. To purchase tickets, visit funtimeshowdmv.eventbrite.com

There is FREE parking in the lot next to Highline RxR, located at 2144 Crystal Dr, Arlington VA, 22202. Highline RxR is also a 5-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station.

For questions and information, email us at capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com