The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Returns Next Weekend
The event is on Saturday, November 19th at 7:30pm.
The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists and hosted by Christian Hunt, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show on Saturday, November 19th at 7:30pm!
Bring a team or fly solo and win prizes by dropping knowledge in a trivia competition, then duking it out in a karaoke battle!
This fantastic event is at Highline RxR, located at 2010 Crystal Drive, Arlington VA 22202 on the last Saturday of every month.
This amazing experience features stand-up comedy from the DC area's finest comics. November's headliner is the hilarious Sean Savoy!
Here's how it works:
1. We start with three rounds of top-of-the-line trivia
2. Then we have a world-class stand-up comedy performance
3. And finally, the top three teams in the trivia standings send up one player each for a karaoke battle, and the audience determines the winner
4. After the competition, we will pivot to a regular sign-up karaoke night, so everyone gets a chance to sing
Tickets are only $10 per person when you reserve a group of six to eight people. Individual tickets are $15 per person.
EVERY attendee can participate! Or you can simply come to enjoy the festivities.
There is FREE parking in the lot next to Highline RxR, located at 2144 Crystal Dr, Arlington VA, 22202. Highline RxR is also a 5-minute walk from the Crystal City Metro Station.
To purchase tickets, visit funtimeshowdmv.eventbrite.com
For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists and hosted by Christian Hunt, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show on Saturday, November 19th at 7:30pm!
Zeiders American Dream Theater to Present Extended Run of LOCO: LIKKER OUTTA CONTROL in November
November 3, 2022
Zeiders American Dream Theater (The Z) in Town Center will present an extended run of the audience favorite-voted new play, 'LOCO: Likker Outta Control'.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Takes The Stage At Virginia Children's Theatre This Holiday Season
November 2, 2022
Just in time for the holiday season, Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) will produce the beloved musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This tale as old as time is filled with plenty of adventure, cheer and love that the whole family can enjoy. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST takes the stage at Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW) December 2-4, 2022.
ELF The Musical To Open At Four County Players In November
November 2, 2022
To celebrate their 50th holiday season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present ELF: THE MUSICAL opening November 18 on the Mainstage. This production features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and is based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum.
Folk & Country Rock Pioneer Jim Messina At City Winery Boston Nova 13
November 1, 2022
Jim Messina, whose impact on popular music makes him one of the seminal figures of folk and country rock, plays an intimate show at City Winery Boston Sunday, November 13.