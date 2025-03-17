The BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance Will Perform SUNSET BABY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance will present Dominique Morisseau's gripping and emotionally charged drama Sunset Baby, set to open April 4th! This production marks the highly anticipated directorial debut of Dee D. Miller, alongside an outstanding performance by Chayla Simpson in the role of Nina, the fiercely independent daughter of a revolutionary father.

Performances run April 4-13.

Sunset Baby delves deep into the intersection of personal and political struggles, following Nina as she confronts the complex legacy of her activist father and her own search for identity and belonging. The powerful narrative captures the raw emotions of a daughter torn between love, resentment, and the weight of her father's choices that continue to impact her life.

Dee D. Miller, a rising talent in the theater world, makes her directorial debut with this thought-provoking production. Miller's vision brings new life to Morisseau's script, with a keen eye for the play's intricate emotional dynamics and a fresh perspective on the characters' internal battles.

Chayla Simpson takes on the role of Nina, delivering an unforgettable performance that is poised to resonate with audiences. Her portrayal of Nina - a woman caught between her father's legacy and her own desires - promises to be both powerful and deeply moving, solidifying her place as a rising star in the theater community.

The play's sharp dialogue and heartfelt themes explore the cost of activism, the complexities of family, and the challenge of moving forward while grappling with the past. Sunset Baby promises to ignite important conversations and leave a lasting impact on its audience.

"We are thrilled to present this compelling production of Sunset Baby, which will mark a significant milestone for Dee D. Miller as a director and showcase the extraordinary talents of Chayla Simpson in the role of Nina," said Tariq Karriem Artistic Director of the BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance. "This production explores universal themes in a deeply personal way, and we believe audiences will be moved by the emotional depth and resonance of the story."

