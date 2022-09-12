Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE OFFICE Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Returns This Thursday Night

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Sep. 12, 2022  

The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists, returns to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City with Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, this Thursday, September 15th at 7:00pm!

The first night back will be trivia all about the hilarious TV show The Office!

Bring your high-flying, knowledge-dropping trivia action to Atlas Brew Works Ivy City, located at 2052 West Virginia Ave NE, Washington DC 20002, EVERY Thursday night.

Returning for Thursday Night Trivia will be our fantastic host, Michael Bolton!

The winning team receives a $50 Atlas gift card, and 2nd place will receive a six-pack of Atlas beer.

Not only that, Atlas Ivy City will have $5 core pints from 4:00pm to 9:00pm, and there will be food from some of the DC area's best vendors.

Here is the full theme-night schedule:

Thursday, September 15th - The Office

Thursday, October 6th - Star Wars

Thursday, November 3rd - Marvel

Thursday, December 1st - Holiday

This game is FREE to play, so bring a team and have some fun!

For questions and information, email capitalcityshowcase@gmail.com

