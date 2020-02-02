Ribbon Cutting Announced For Traveling Players Studio In Tysons Corner Center

Traveling Players Ensemble will be joined by Macerich and Fairfax County Supervisor John Foust for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 6:30pm-7:30pm. The public is invited.

Most people know Traveling Players Ensemble as the nationally awarded educational theatre company with vibrant summer programs in residence at The Madeira School. For 18 years, Traveling Players has trained young artists in grades 3-12 in classical theatre and performed in beautiful ns historic places, like Shenandoah National Park where they perform Shakespeare in the Park. Beginning in 2007, they expanded to include winter performances and school-year classes in the McLean community, most recently at the Old Firehouse Teen Center.

The new 4200 square foot Studio will allow Traveling Players to work with more students year-round, taking acting classes, auditioning, rehearsing and performing, all in the mall and on the plaza in metro-accessible Tysons Corner Center.

The Studio opened January 11 with 32 students beginning rehearsals for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Midsummer Night's Dream. These shows will be performed in Tysons Corner Center on March 14, 15, 21, and 22 and are open to the public.

"We are overjoyed to be aligned with Macerich as a Community Partner," says Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Jeanne Harrison, "Tysons Corner Center is already so popular with our families and audiences. Our students loved performing on The Plaza this summer and are looking forward to having a Studio to train and perform in during the school year."

The new studio location is funded by Macerich and Traveling Players Ensemble's donors and grantors, with additional funding from the McLean Community Foundation. In-kind support and strategic networking was provided by the Tysons Partnership. Traveling Players is funded in part by ARTSFAIRFAX, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, Dorothy Dickman Trust, individuals, corporations, and foundations.

For more information, visit travelingplayers.org or call 703-987-1712 Attached photo credit: Jessica Wallach, Portrait Playtime. Reprinted by permission of Traveling Players Ensemble.





