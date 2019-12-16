Register for Barter Youth Academy Spring 2020

Barter Youth Academy offers innovative theatre education classes that teach students teamwork and creativity in a fun, fast-paced environment! Classes are offered for students ages 5-18 with locations throughout the tri-cities: Abingdon, Bristol, Kingsport, and Johnson City!

Nikki Skillman, Director of Barter Youth Academy, says "What we hear the most from students that they gain from BYA is friendship. What we hear the most from parents that they see their children gain from BYA is confidence."

BYA is the perfect activity for any student to explore not only the arts but life skills such as teamwork, critical-thinking, and public speaking. This experience can be the perfect gift for any creative young person in your life. Register for a Barter Youth Academy class and give your child a gift that will help their friendships grow and confidence soar while learning about and experiencing the magic of theatre!

For the first time ever in 2020, BYA will offer skill-based classes where students focus on developing a specific skill that will aid in their growth in becoming a well-rounded artist. Skills classes offered in the Spring of 2020 include: Comedy Improvisation, Technical Theatre and Audition Boot Camp.

BYA offers scholarship opportunities and volunteer programs for students and families who want to join BYA but worry about the tuition cost! For questions about the program, contact Nikki Skillman at byaeducation@bartertheatre.com or 276-619-3344.

You can register online at www.bartertheatre.com/bya or call Barter Theatre's Box Office at 276-628-3991.



Barter Theatre, the nation's longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.





