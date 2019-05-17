Photo Flash: First Look at WRONG CHOPPED at Firehouse

WRONG CHOPPED is a world premiere of Dog Stuff's dada deconstruction of reality television cooking competitions, the theatrical form, and time and space itself. WRONG CHOPPED is a legally distinct parody of the Food Network's "Chopped" where four culinary heroes engage in all-out kitchen warfare to win ten thousand big ones and the coveted title of Chopped Champion-all under the watchful eye of Ted Allen, who may or may not be an all-consuming inversion of the good in this world. Our four noble chefs must contend with baffling ingredients, spurious judges, and the reality-bending power of the humble Egg. Will they prevail? Will they even survive?



WRONG CHOPPED is a production of DOG STUFF, a new theatre company that puts the "FUN" in "prodUciNg original experimental comedies (F). After November's successful workshop of WRONG CHOPPED, DOG STUFF is psyched to present a re-worked, re-invigorated world premiere that we still recommend you get a little drunk before checking out.

Photo Credit: Bill Sigafoos



John Mincks, Dante Piro

Tyler Stevens

Tara Malaka, Abbey Kincheloe, Doug Blackburn, John Mincks

Abbey Kincheloe

Tara Makala, Payton Slaughter, Tyler Stevens, Doug Blackburn, Chandler Matkins, Dante Piro, Chelsea Matkins, John Mincks, Abbey Kincheloe

Chandler Matkins, Dante Piro





