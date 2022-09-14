Mason School of Theater Announces Fall 2022 Guest Artist Series: Creating Anti-Racist Theater

George Mason University's School of Theater announces fall 2022 dates for its Guest Artist Series: Creating Anti-Racist Theater with leading voices from the theatrical industry discussing the logistics of making and cultivating Anti-Racist Theater. This second year of the series will focus on theater makers who identify as LBGTQ+ and are leading practices around inclusion and anti-racism in theatrical spaces. The conversations are hosted and led by Djola Branner, Director of Mason's School of Theater, and are free and open to the public, with registration required for access. The conversations will take place on September 19, October 17, and November 14 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.



For the fall 2022 series, Branner will be joined by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos (September 19), Daniel Alexander Jones (October 17), and P. Carl (November 14).



Knowing that it is critical for students to engage with their industry while studying at Mason, Branner decided to create opportunities for exactly that with this program. "The series seeks to develop more awareness of ways in which the underrepresentation of marginalized voices persists in the American theater, to become more familiar with BIPOC artists and scholars engaged in conversations for radical change and racial justice, and to cultivate more comfort and proficiency when discussing race, power, and privilege," said Branner. "I love that people from across the country tune in for these inspiring talks."



The inaugural 2021-2022 Guest Artist Series spanned the fall and spring semesters, with a focus on exploring race and power in the work of each guest artist. The fall lineup included writer and director Tlaloc Rivas; artist, scholar, and facilitator Omi Osun Joni L. Jones; and playwright/television writer Julia Cho alongside playwright/director Chay Yew. Each guest joined Branner for 90-minute conversations that drew audiences of up to 70 guests. Participants tuned in from across the United States, including Texas, California, Massachusetts, and Georgia. The spring series brought actress, playwright, and activist Nikkole Salter; playwright, activist, and lawyer Mary Kathryn Nagle; and director, artist, writer, and activist Luis Alfaro. 2021-2022 conversations are available to watch on the series website.