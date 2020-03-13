HEAD OVER HEELS at Episcopal High School Will Close March 16th Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Monumental has performed on the campus of Episcopal High School, a 100% boarding school, for the past 4 years. Due to rising concerns about the safety of their students as COVID-19 cases are reported in the area, the school has decided to close the campus for the time being.

Because of this, Head Over Heels will close on Monday, March 16th.

The company has released the following statement:

We are disappointed to not present our show for the full run, but fully support Episcopal's measures to maintain the health of their students and faculty members. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported on campus, and this is a precautionary measure. For more information on how EHS is monitoring the situation, please visit their website.

We are working with the school to offer alternate performances of Head Over Heels once the campus reopens in April. We will open up new ticket sales if this is finalized, and will keep you updated via email and social media.

If you would like to exchange your tickets for a performance this weekend, you may do so by clicking the "exchange" link at the bottom of your confirmation email. You may also reach out to the box office via email.

We will be issuing full refunds for all tickets purchased for performances March 19th through March 23rd if you are unable to exchange due to scheduling. Please give us 5 business days to process this.

We appreciate the support we have felt through this production, and encourage you to attend a performance this weekend if possible. If you are able to support Monumental through this time, please consider giving a tax deductible donation. This will greatly help the health of our business and carry us through to The Drowsy Chaperone in July.

Please reach out to boxoffice@monumentaltheatre.org with any questions regarding ticket refunds.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You