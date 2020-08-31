Firehouse's ANN Extends Through October 25

Holland Taylor's script is an in-depth, humorous, topical, and affectionate portrait of Ann Richards.

Firehouse Theatre has added six additional performances to its Richmond premiere of Holland Taylor's ANN, featuring Jacqueline Jones in the title role of Ann Richards. The production will now run thru Sunday, October 25, 2020. There have also been some adjustments made in performance times for shows that were already announced.



Holland Taylor's script is an in-depth, humorous, topical, and affectionate portrait of Ann Richards. The play illustrates why Richards was a dynamic and revolutionary force in American politics. She was the first female Democratic governor of Texas and was a powerful voice in the pro-choice and women's rights movements. She came to national attention when she gave the keynote address at the 1988 Democratic Convention. Richards passed away in 2006 and is remembered for her sharp wit and her advocacy for the inclusion of underrepresented populations in government. One of Richards' most passionate beliefs was that democracy depended on everyone voting and actively participating in manifesting the ideals of equality and justice for all.



Firehouse will continue its practice of contactless theatre for the run of ANN that it established during its one-person production of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY that opened the theatre's SEASON OF DISCOVERY. Performances will be limited to 2, 4, or 6 audience members at each show, and select performances will be live-streamed.

