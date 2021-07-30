Firehouse Launches First NFT/Crypto Theatre Collection

Firehouse Theatre has launched its first limited collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on OpenSea.com. The collection includes curated/edited video clips from two of theatre's world premiere solo works that were created and performed during the pandemic. Bidding for NFTs from the collection begins at 12p.m. EST on July 30, 2021 at https;//opensea.io/firehousetheatre.

Firehouse's Producing Artistic Director Joel Bassin said, "we found our way into crypto theatre from our pursuit of new ways to make and perform." He explained, "producing live shows throughout the pandemic forced us to think about what we did and why we did it. We had to find new ways of doing everything. As we learned more about them, we saw that NFTs provided a new platform for expanding access to our work and might also lead to other benefits."

Firehouse's first collection of NFTs on OpenSea includes video excerpts, modified/filtered video excerpts, and GIFs from content that was captured live during the theatre's world premiere productions of THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY by Oscar Wilde and Andrew Gall's WALLED IN . DORIAN GRAY was created by Shirley Kagan and Billy Christopher Maupin, and Maupin was the solo performer. The production ran live at Firehouse for masked, physically distanced, and severely restricted COVID capacity audiences of two to eight people from June 18 thru August 6, 2020. WALLED IN was written and directed by Andrew Gall from Henry David Thoreau's Walden. The play revolves around Lester Franklin, a high-powered MAGA insider who is forced to read and write reports on Thoreau's classic of American transcendentalism while in prison waiting for the pardon he was promised by Individual #1. The production featured Doug Blackburn as the solo performer and ran live at Firehouse for audiences of between six and twenty people from May 27 thru June 26, 2021.

Founded in 1993, Firehouse Theatre is a thriving hub of creative activity, an artistic home, and a center for community engagement where new work is made.