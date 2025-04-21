FOOTLOOSE Opens In May At NextStop Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



NextStop Theatre Company has announced its season finale production: the iconic musical Footloose, with previews beginning on May 8 and opening on May 10, running through June 8. Featuring unforgettable music, spirited choreography, and a powerful story about young people standing up for their right to be heard, Footloose feels more relevant now than ever before.

Directed by longtime NextStop collaborator Ricky Drummond, who returns after directing The Addams Family Jr. and starring on stage in The Wedding Singer and Urinetown, this production celebrates artistic expression in a time when freedom of speech and creativity are increasingly under threat.

“In a moment when students across the country are fighting censorship in their classrooms and on college campuses, Footloose is more than a fun, feel-good musical—it's a bold reminder of how vital it is to protect spaces where young people can speak, move, and express themselves freely,” said NextStop Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, Heather Lanza. “We are proud to close out our season with a production that highlights the passion and courage of the next generation—and we're doing it with a wildly talented group of artists!”

The cast of Footloose features Jeremy Crawford as Ren, Brigid Wallace Harper as Ariel, and a powerhouse supporting ensemble including Audrey Baker, Darren Badley, Kimberly Camacho, Laura Dodge, Anna Maria C. Ferrari, Kaya Harrison, Amelia Jacquat, Stephen Kime, Alexandra Lopez, Henry Metcalf, Jennifer Redford, Ben Ribler, and Brent Stone. Understudies include Olivia Clavel-Davis, Maura Lacy, Nathan Nichipor, and Joshua Redford.

Choreography is by Stefan Sittig, who previously brought intensity and emotional precision to the fight and intimacy work in The Shawshank Redemption earlier this season. His approach to Footloose promises to combine high-energy movement with storytelling that hits both the heart and the beat.

The production is music directed by Lucia LaNave, returning to NextStop after music directing Lucky Stiff and associate music directing and conducting last season's Ride the Cyclone, which was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Musical. Her sharp musical instincts and vibrant energy bring a fresh spark to Footloose's powerhouse score.

Filled with songs that defined a generation—like "Holding Out for a Hero," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," and of course, "Footloose"—this production invites audiences of all ages to sing along, stand up, and dance in defiance of silence.

Comments