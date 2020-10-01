DMR Adventures Introduces The New Livestream Concert Series: BLACK LIVES ON STAGE MATTER

The goal of BLOSM is to build up Black and Brown students in the performing arts for the restoration of culture.

DMR Adventures presents the new Black Lives On Stage Matter (BLOSM) Livestream Series, hosted and created by Denise Folley, Xavier Taylor, and Kolby Kindle (Come From Away, Waitress).

This recurring livestream series will create discussions on how to decolonize white theatre and give viewers an exciting look at Black contribution to theatre - past and present. Each episode, viewers can look forward to seeing a performance from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) guest artists and DMR alumni and students, as well as a special "BLOSM Roots" Black history segment.

The goal of BLOSM is to build up Black and Brown students in the performing arts for the restoration of culture. In tandem with the concert series, DMR Adventures has created an all new BLOSM Scholarship Fund. This scholarship fund will help bring performing arts education to BIPOC students in the Charlottesville area. The BLOSM Scholarship Fund will be supported by viewer gifts. DMR Adventures hopes to raise $300 from viewer giving during the livestream.

Viewers may purchase tickets to the first BLOSM Livestream Concert at www.belmontarts.org. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students. To better ensure accessibility, DMR offers unlimited pay-what-you-can tickets.

To purchase a ticket to this livestream concert, click here.

To donate to the BLOSM Scholarship Fund, click here.

To support the Black Lives Matter Movement, click here.

The first episode of BLOSM will take place October 3rd at 7:00 PM EST. Segments will include a special guest artist performance and interview from Jamard Richardson of Broadway's The Book of Mormon, a BLOSM Roots Black History segment with Xavier Taylor, and two special performances from DMR Alum, Kamryn Burton.

DMR Adventures believes in making dreams real for students from all racial, social and economic backgrounds. It is our duty to ensure that every student can grow while feeling accepted and successful. DMR Adventures has founded a new scholarship for BIPOC students and named it the BLOSM Fund (Black Lives On Stage Matter). Times have called on us to do better in supporting these artists, and to amplify the voices that have been silenced. No lives can matter until all of our artists and students are freed of barriers in the face of supremacy, intolerance and tokenism. We are proud to support these students.

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You