Cherish The Ladies & Los Pleneros De La 21 Highlight Initial Artist Announcement For 2022 Lowell Folk Festival

Today the Lowell Folk Festival's producing partners announced that legendary Irish group Cherish the Ladies and the Afro-Puerto Rican icons Los Pleneros de la 21 are among first six artists confirmed for the 2022 festival, taking place July 29-31.

Celebrating its 35th Anniversary this summer, the 2022 Lowell Folk Festival promises to continue its rich history of showcasing a diverse and eclectic mix of musical styles from regions across the country.

Whether it be blues, Celtic, Cajun, beatboxing, or the myriad of other musical traditions featured over the years, the Lowell Folk Festival has always sought the best performers in the world to come to Lowell and entertain the 150,000 attendees that come each year. The 2022 festival (the first since 2019) will feature close to 20 performing groups representing a wide range of cultures, sharing their unique musical traditions on stages throughout downtown Lowell. The first set of confirmed artists on the 2022 Lowell Folk Festival lineup are:

Cherish the Ladies (Yonkers, New York) - Irish

For 37 years, this supergroup has won the hearts of audiences worldwide for their rousing blend of traditional Irish music with captivating vocal interpretations and propulsive step dancing.

Dale Ann Bradley (Middlesboro, Kentucky) - bluegrass

Raised in a Primitive Baptist family in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, this acclaimed bluegrass singer transports listeners with her shimmering voice and personal songwriting.

Diunna Greenleaf & Blue Mercy (Houston, Texas) - blues

Emerging from the Houston blues scene like a force of nature, this Texas powerhouse has a commanding stage presence and a voice to match.

Los Pleneros de la 21 (East Harlem, New York) - bomba and plena

This dynamic and propulsive East Harlem institution continues to lead the path forward, bringing these lively, percussion-driven traditions to stages from community centers to Carnegie Hall.

Nava Persian Trio (Albuquerque, New Mexico) - Persian santour

Led by a virtuosic santour player, this trio carries forward a Persian music tradition stretching back to 700 BCE into the modern era with extraordinary breadth of expression and sensitivity.

The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble (New York, New York) - Argentine tango

With impeccable musicianship and wide-ranging repertoire, this ensemble exemplifies the emotional vitality of the elegant, subtle, and intensely passionate Argentine music and dance called tango.

"For decades, the Lowell Folk Festival has showcased world class performances with artists representing many dozens of traditional musical styles," says Kevin Dwyer, Executive Director of the Lowell Festival Foundation. "Our performers are often some of the best in the world at what they do. We have a roster of artists this year that continues that legacy, and we're so excited to bring these artists to Lowell. We're just as excited to announce the rest of the artists in the weeks to come."

Festival organizers are excited to bring back this staple cultural event, marking a new chapter in the region's recovery from the pandemic. Festival-favorite nonprofit ethnic food vendors will also make a comeback this year. A dozen master craftspeople and local chefs will be featured in the Folk Craft & Foodways Area.

The Lowell Folk Festival is produced by the Lowell Festival Foundation, the City of Lowell, Lowell National Historical Park, the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the Greater Lowell Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Merrimack Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau.

More details about the festival, including additional artists and schedules, will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/LowellFolkFestival to stay posted on all future updates for the 35th Lowell Folk Festival in 2022.