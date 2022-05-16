Chase Rice And Brett Eldredge Are Coming To The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours In Doswell, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank After Hours announced two new shows at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Chase Rice will perform on Saturday, July 16th and Brett Eldredge will play on Saturday, August 6th. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $21 until May 26th while supplies last.

With more than 2.2 million albums sold and over 2.1 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond - yet he genuinely sees current single "If I Were Rock & Roll," available everywhere now, as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it. The song serves as a follow up to his three-part project, The Album, featuring his latest No. 1 hit, "Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. (feat. Florida Georgia Line)" and Platinum-certified Top 10 hit "Lonely If You Are." This is the same gravelly-voiced Chase Rice fans first fell in love with years ago - but better. Freer. Unbeholden and uninhibited, somehow capable of evoking Chris LeDoux and The Chronic, campfire singalongs and stadium anthems, all at once. The new music builds upon the success of his sophomore album, Lambs & Lions, which featured the Double-Platinum, two-week chart topper "Eyes On You" - Rice's first No. 1 as an artist and the most-streamed song of his career. Lambs & Lions followed Ignite the Night, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and No. 3 on the all-genre chart, producing a pair of Top 5 hits; "Ready Set Roll" and "Gonna Wanna Tonight." In addition to selling out arenas with Kane Brown and stadiums with Kenny Chesney, Rice also opened for Garth Brooks to 70K+ at Detroit's Ford Field in early 2020 and has consistently sold out 3,000+ seat venues on his own headlining tours.

In a genre defined by the credo "three chords and the truth," Brett Eldredge is about to set a new bar with his forthcoming album, Songs About You, due June 17. Candid in its approach and backed by an uncluttered, minimalistic soundscape, each of the 12 co-written songs finds the Warner Music Nashville artist getting raw and unfiltered in a way rarely attempted in country music - or anywhere else. The LP shines a light on themes like fear and desire, a public struggle with anxiety and his newfound appreciation for self-acceptance. And yet, despite the understated arrangements and live horns, the album's defining characteristic is still Eldredge's cavernous, signature vocal. The title track and single "Songs About You" was the most added song at radio upon release and along with previously released tracks "Holy Water" and "Want That Back," give fans a taste of what's to come from the new album. Eldredge has been engaged in one of country's most transformative evolutions since the 2020 release of his critically acclaimed fourth studio record, Sunday Drive, when he began consciously pushing beyond clever, rom-com country anthems. With help from GRAMMY-winning producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, Eldredge brought the album to life by leaning into vulnerability and pulling inspiration from his own personal experiences. He released the brand-new holiday album, Mr. Christmas, in 2021 following his highly celebrated debut Christmas album, Glow. In 2016, the project inspired a single live show in Nashville, which has now grown into the annual Glow LIVE holiday tour, hitting major cities across the country. With seven country radio No. 1's, nine Gold and Platinum-certified singles, two Gold-certified albums and multiple CMA, ACM and CMT Music nominations and wins, the critically acclaimed entertainer regularly fills arenas nationwide with his powerhouse vocals and electrifying live performances.

Season Passes for Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park are currently available. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes.

The 2022 season kicks off on June 5th with Fitz and The Tantrums & St. Paul and The Broken Bones (Alt.102.1's Big Field Day) on June 5th, and continues with K95 Countryfest with Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch on June 17th & 18th, Chris Lane on July 2nd, Brothers Osborne on July 14th, Lady A on July 29th, Incubus with Sublime With Rome on July 30th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on August 18th, Dashboard Confessional and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness on August 19th, Brantley Gilbert on August 20th, Darius Rucker on August 27th, Jamey Johnson on September 2nd, Sam Hunt on September 3rd, Jake Owen on September 16th, Boyz II Men on September 17th, and the Goo Goo Dolls on September 20th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2022 concert season.

Tickets for Chase Rice on July 16th and Brett Eldredge on August 6th at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only while supplies last. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.