Byrd Theatre Will Re-Open With Showing of NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION

The Byrd Theatre will reopen with a showing of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, along with a Sing-A-Long with the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ and Bob Gulledge.

This year, due to the health crisis, the number of attendees is limited to 50. Tickets and concessions will only be sold online. The showing takes place on December 7.

Tickets are $10. This is higher than the theatre's normal price, however, the venue needs more people to keep its audiences safe, and can have less people in the theatre.

They will be selling concessions, which will only be for pre-purchase with your online ticket. This will help to reduce the touch points. Just bring your receipt with you or show it on your phone.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-lampoons-christmas-vacation-holidays-at-the-byrd-theatre-tickets-128548946359.

About the Film

As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark's employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs.

