Boyz II Men To Play At Innsbrook After Hours In Richmond, Virginia

Innsbrook After Hours announced Boyz II Men will play the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on Wednesday, August 21st. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 5th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com. A limited number of $21 Early Bird General Admission tickets for each show will be available for one week only.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The group's four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and earned a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Boyz II Men's past hits include "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "One Sweet Day," "Motownphilly," and many others. And their recent albums have earned them major critical acclaim as well. Their Decca label debut in 2007, Motown: A Journey Through Hitsville USA earned them two GRAMMY nominations. In 2011, Boyz II Men marked their 20th anniversary by releasing a landmark album, fittingly titled Twenty. The album contains the group's first original material in nearly a decade as well as a dozen remastered classic, career-defining hits. Twenty debuted at #20 on the Billboard Digital Album Chart, and placed #1 on the iTunes R&B Soul Album chart. Twenty's first single, "More Than You'll Ever Know" cracked into the top 15 on Urban AC charts. Most recently, the group released an album featuring original material in 2014 titled Collide and a Doo-Wop project in 2017 titled Under the Streetlight.

Entering into its 34th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Tickets for Lady Antebellum May 4th, Big Field Day featuring 311 with K.Flay and more May 18th, Kane Brown May 31st, Collective Soul and Gin Blossoms June 5th, K95 CountryFest featuring Brett Eldredge with Riley Green June 21st, K95 CountryFest featuring Justin Moore with Chris Lane June 22nd, Jake Owen June 27th, Jonny Lang and JJ Grey & Mofro with The North Mississippi Allstars July 17th, Earth Wind & Fire on July 31st, John Butler Trio+ with Trevor Hall August 2nd, and Brantley Gilbert September 14th are already on sale. Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.



Tickets for Boyz II Men on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Innsbrook After Hours go on sale this Friday, April 5 at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.





