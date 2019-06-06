Each year, Barter Theatre celebrates tradition with Barter Days. These special performances are an opportunity for patrons to barter for a ticket by donating non-perishable food items or making a monetary contribution to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

Barter Theatre and representative from Feeding America SWVA will be present and ready to barter for the shows listed below. There are limited tickets available and will be given on a first-come first-serve basis. All donations collected will be donated to Feeding America SWVA, helping stop hunger in our region.

Our 2019 Barter Days are listed below:

Church Basement Ladies on June 12 at 7:30pm. The food truck will arrive at 5:30 p.m.

Exit Laughing on June 13 at 7:30 p.m. The food Truck will arrive at 5:00 p.m.

James and the Giant Peach on June 15 at 10:00 a.m. The food Truck will arrive at 9:00 a.m.

To learn more about Barter Days and our history, visit www.BarterTheatre.com or contact our box office at 276-628-3991.

About Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre, the nation's longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the state theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.





