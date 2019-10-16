Arter Theatre Announces 2020 Season With Special Preview

Barter Theatre will announce the upcoming 2020 season on October 24 at 10:00 am on Gilliam Stage at Barter Theatre. This event is free to the public. Tickets must be reserved through the box office at 276-628-3991.

The 2020 Season Preview event will reveal every comedy, drama, hit musical, and MORE coming to Barter Theatre in 2020. Barter Theatre's resident acting company will perform excerpts from selected shows during the event. Producing Artistic Director, Richard Rose will present each production planned for 2020. The Barter Players' 2020 season of theatre for young audiences will also be announced at the event.

Guests at Barter's 2020 Season Preview will be the first to learn what will be on stage next year. Those in attendance will also be able to book 2020 season subscriptions.

To reserve a seat to the event, call Barter Theatre's box office at 276-628-3991. This event is free to the public, and tickets are first-come, first-serve.







