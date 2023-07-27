American Shakespeare Center Announces Fall Season

Season includes vivid portrayals of two of Shakespeare's most complex and compelling characters: the tortured prince Hamlet and relentless warrior Coriolanus.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo 3 Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

American Shakespeare Center (ASC) finishes its 35th Anniversary Season and its celebration of the 400th Anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio with a flourish, with vivid portrayals of two of Shakespeare's most complex and compelling characters: the bitter, tortured prince Hamlet and the proud, relentless warrior Coriolanus.

The players will also continue the merry run of Much Ado About Nothing through November 19. All performances will take place in the beautiful Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, the world's only re-creation of Shakespeare's original indoor theater.

"Again and again, we turn to Shakespeare for the words to describe the workings of the heart," said ASC Artistic Director Brandon Carter. "In the rage of Hamlet and the unbending pride of Coriolanus we find the emotions that sear our souls--only to find our hearts melting as all-healing love finds the reluctant couples of Much Ado About Nothing. Imagine the poverty of our language without Shakespeare! In the company of these indelible and all-too-human characters, enrapt by Shakespeare's immortal words, we close our 35th Anniversary season."

HAMLET

SEPTEMBER 28-NOVEMBER 18, 2023

A royal family unravels in this thrilling drama. Shattered by his father's death and horrified by his mother's hasty remarriage to his scheming uncle, Denmark's Prince Hamlet plots revenge, feigning madness that soon consumes him. Plot and counterplot build to a devastating finale as Hamlet's obsession finally destroys everyone around him. Cameron Knight (Utah Shakespeare Festival) makes his ASC debut as director of this engrossing production, which features an intriguing casting twist at its heart: ASC veteran actor Meg Rodgers plays Hamlet and Artistic Director Brandon Carter plays Ophelia.

CORIOLANUS

OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 18, 2023

Class war and the struggle for equity and justice were unlikely themes for a theater company called the King's Men, but Shakespeare's Coriolanus pits a leader whose pride places him so far above his subjects that he can scarcely hide his disdain. When hunger drives the people to sedition, Coriolanus wins back their regard in feats of battle-only to lose their faith and his life. Unbending pride and untrammeled power make a deadly mix in this riveting tragedy. Coriolanus is an "Actors' Renaissance" production, with the players staging the show with no director. Like the actors in Shakespeare's day, it falls to them find the pace and passion in every line, creating a bond between the players as well as with the audience. For the audience, it's an experience that led Washington Post theatre critic Peter Marks to declare: "I arrived a skeptic, I left a believer."

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

THROUGH NOVEMBER 19, 2023

One of Shakespeare's most beloved romantic comedies! You'll feel joy of love won and the ache of love lost as this story makes you laugh, breaks your heart, and then somehow puts it back together again. This merry play, staged in ASC's "Actor's Renaissance" tradition, has been delighting audiences since July-don't miss the final performances this fall!


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL To Open At Four County Players Photo
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL To Open At Four County Players

Don't miss the highly-anticipated and thought-provoking satire, URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL, opening at Four County Players. Get all the details on dates, tickets, and the talented cast in this article.

2
An Evening with Yolanda Rabun Comes to the Virginia Theatre Festival Photo
An Evening with Yolanda Rabun Comes to the Virginia Theatre Festival

The show, which features the star of last year’s highly acclaimed one-woman show No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone, will see the powerhouse performer taking VTF audiences on a genre-hopping musical journey in which Rabun and her talented band will offer a setlist spanning genres from jazz to blues to musical theatre, folk, country, and beyond.

3
STRANGER THINGS Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City to Be Held in August Photo
STRANGER THINGS Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City to Be Held in August

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about Stranger Things on Thursday, August 3rd at 7:00pm!

4
Roanokes Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo
Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Roanoke's brightest stars take the stage in 'Matilda the Musical' at Mill Mountain Theatre. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of this award-winning show, which has taken both London's West End and Broadway by storm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stellaluna
Mill Mountain Theatre (10/03-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf the Musical
Mill Mountain Theatre (11/29-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Mill Mountain Theatre (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Zombie Life: A Seminar for Humans Seeking Conversion
Aura CuriAtlas Physical Theatre (7/28-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Shook Up
The Hurrah Players (8/10-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda the Musical
Mill Mountain Theatre (7/26-8/06)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown, The Musical
Little Theatre of Norfolk (8/04-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indecent
Generic Theater (5/17-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Flyin’ West
Generic Theater (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You