ANASTASIA is the First Broadway Show to Open in Richmond Since the Pandemic

Anastasia is now playing in Richmond, the first Broadway show to be performed in the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Richmond at last!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Anastasia features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on original direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and tour direction by Sarah Hartmann.

Performances will run through October 31.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://broadwayinrichmond.com/anastasia/.

Safety Measures:

All patrons will be expected to present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR proof of negative COVID-19 test, taken by a medical professional no more than 72 hours prior to the show, upon entering the theater.

The venue will accept physical vaccination cards, a scanned copy of your original card, a photograph of your vaccination card on your smart phone, or scanned digital vaccination records from the VDH Smart Health Verifier App.

Acceptable test results include printed, emailed, or texted confirmations of a negative result from a PCR or Rapid test from the testing entity, including a doctor's office, urgent care center, pharmacy/drugstore, or any other COVID-19 testing site no more than 72 hours prior to the performance you are attending. At home tests are not accepted.

Children under the age of 12 must also present a negative COVID-19 test, taken by a medical professional no more than 72 hours prior to the show, upon entering the building. Children will not be required to present a photo ID if they are accompanied by an adult.

All patrons are required to wear masks while they are in the theater, only removing them to eat and drink. Patrons that do not have a mask will be provided one for free upon entering the theater.

Patrons who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 2 weeks or have been in contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19, or feel unwell, are asked to stay home. Contact the Altria Theater Box Office at info@asmrichmond.com or (804)-592-3368 regarding your options, should this apply to you.