AN EVENING WITH ESTHER PEREL: THE FUTURE OF RELATIONSHIPS, LOVE & DESIRE Comes To The Boch Center, April 10

By: Jan. 24, 2024

One of the world's most respected & listened-to voices on modern relationships, Esther Perel, brings her insights to the stage for an immersive tour – 'An Evening With Esther Perel: The Future of Relationships, Love & Desire' – launching across the U.S. in 2024 with a stop at the Boch Center Wang Theatre on April 10, 2024.

Join Esther for an evening unlike any other as she shines a light on the cultural shifts transforming relationships and helps us rethink how we connect, how we desire – and even how we love. Delivered with her signature wit and captivating charm, this interactive event between Esther and the audience is an evening of insight and wisdom not to be missed.

“A truism that we all know, but often forget, is that the quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives. And so, I invite you, with great pleasure, to join me in a process of co-creation, as each night we navigate the twists & turns of modern love”, says Esther Perel.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on April 4 at The Met Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA making 8 stops across the U.S. including Boston, MA.  Her U.S. tour follows a highly anticipated, sold-out one-night-only appearance at London's Eventim Apollo in 2023 and a sold-out Australia tour in 2022.

Renowned psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author Esther Perel is recognized as one of today's most insightful and original voices on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she helms a therapy practice in New York City, serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies, and is a coveted speaker around the globe. Her bestselling books, Mating in Captivity and The State of Affairs, are global phenomena translated into more than 30 languages. Her celebrated TED Talks have garnered more than 40 million views. And her award-winning podcast, Where Should We Begin?, has earned her innumerable fans around the globe.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 26h at 12Noon ET at the Boch Center Boxoffice, Click Here, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.




