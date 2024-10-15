Review: EVITA at Glen Eden Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Currently lighting up the stage at Glen Eden Playhouse Theatre is Evita, produced by Playhouse Theatre Inc. and directed by Robin Lane. This production showcases stunning vocals and exceptional musical direction. Under the skilled direction of Musical Director Erin Fagan, assisted by Rebecca Hubbert and vocal coach Louise Monson, the musical production honours Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic score.

The vocal performances are nothing short of extraordinary. Hayatt Al Joborry as Eva Perón captures the complexity of her character with an exquisite voice that conveys both strength and vulnerability. Michael Potts as Juan Perón complements her brilliantly, bringing a commanding presence and rich vocal quality that highlights the duo’s dynamic relationship. Logan McAlister shines as Che, delivering sharp, insightful commentary on the events unfolding with a uniquely powerful voice.

Adding depth to the ensemble, Leroy Clarke as Agustín Magaldi brings vocal finesse, while Gabrielle Salazy's portrayal of Eva Duarte/Mistress adds layers to the narrative, showcasing her impressive vocal prowess. The blend of these talented voices creates a harmonious tapestry that resonates throughout the theatre.

The live orchestra deserves special mention, supporting the vocals superbly and creating a lush soundscape that many in the audience wondered about—I overheard one attendee ask another if it was a recording. The richness of the live music truly enhances the overall experience.

The set design is equally effective and cleverly crafted, complementing the action without overshadowing the performances. Its versatility allows for seamless transitions between scenes, bringing fluidity to the story.

Choreographer Rebecca Beballos has crafted clever choreography that feels both authentic to the period and unique to this production. The movement is fluid and impactful, drawing the audience deeper into the culture of the period.

Overall, this production ably showcases great local talent and the brilliant music of this hit musical.

Season runs until 26th October

Tickets here

