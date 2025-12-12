Feature: SPOTLIGHT AWARDS for the Wellington Region

🎭 NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As I’ve now been reviewing for BroadwayWorld for two years, I thought it would be fun to share my take on the best of everything I’ve seen over the past year. Some categories are split between community and professional theatre where it felt necessary; others stand alone.

These are, of course, just my opinions.

So without further ado, here are my winners for 2025:

Best Special Effects

2:22 A Ghost Story at Circa

This show was outstanding, with a few genuinely creepy moments that stayed with me.

Best Sound Design

Heartbreak Hotel at Circa — Sound Designer: Te Aihe Butler

A fantastic production blending TED Talk and theatre. The sound design was seamless and elevated the experience.

Best Lighting Design

The Sound Inside at Circa — Lighting by Natasha James

Beautifully lit from start to finish. The lighting added depth and grit to the story, making it a real highlight.

Best Costume Design

The Great Gatsby by Wellington Repertory — Costumes by Meredith Dooley

Luxurious costumes that perfectly captured the era. Special mention to The Heiress by Stagecraft — a tough category this year!

Best Set Design

2:22 A Ghost Story at Circa — Set by Chris Reddington

Easily the best set of the year — possibly the best I’ve ever seen. Incredible detail, including what looked like a fully functional kitchen. Truly impressive.

Special mention: The Toxic Avenger by Kauri — Set by Richie Rewa. Considering the budget and time constraints, this was a triumph.

Best Choreography

Mamma Mia! by Capital Theatre Trust — Choreography by Catherine Reid

Stunning movement and impeccable timing. Every number was a joy to watch, and the thought behind the choreography was evident.

Best Cameo

Vic Roper in Legally Blonde as Kyle B O’Boyle

This UPS delivery man stole the show. If you saw it, you know exactly what I mean!

Best Supporting Actress

Professional: Tara Canton — Monument at Circa

Tara Canton — Monument at Circa Community: Ivana Palezevic — Iron by Stagecraft

Both delivered effortless, memorable performances of exceptional quality.

Best Supporting Actor

Professional: Kieran Charnock — The Sound Inside at Circa

Kieran Charnock — The Sound Inside at Circa Community: William Duignan — Mamma Mia! by Capital Theatre Trust

Two very different roles, but equally outstanding. William’s Bill was charming and vocally strong, while Kieran gave a sophisticated, emotionally rich performance.

Breakthrough Performance

Keira Ormandy — Lady Windermere’s Fan by Kaha Theatre

— Lady Windermere’s Fan by Kaha Theatre McKay Findlay — Superior Donuts by Stagecraft

Keira’s first time on stage? Hard to believe. Both actors were naturals and elevated their productions whenever they appeared.

Best Ensemble Cast

Professional: The cast of Amélie

The cast of Amélie Community: The cast of The Toxic Avenger

Both ensembles were flawless — no weak links, just pure synergy.

Best Leading Actress

Professional: Mel Dodge — Monument at Circa

Mel Dodge — Monument at Circa Community: Aimee Sullivan — The Heiress by Stagecraft

Mel nailed the self-centered politician, while Aimee brought depth to the lonely daughter. Superb work from both.

Best Leading Actor

Professional: Stephen Lovatt — Every Kind of Weather at Circa

Stephen Lovatt — Every Kind of Weather at Circa Community: Chris O’Grady — Dial M for Murder by Wellington Repertory

Stephen delivered what might be the finest performance I’ve ever seen — incredible physicality and diction. Chris carried much of the weight in Dial M, and his tense scene with Kevin Hastings was unforgettable.

Best Director

Joy Hellyer & Paul Kay — The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Stagecraft

This production was exceptional, full of clever touches that linger in the mind. A masterclass in direction.

Best Play or Musical

Play (Professional): The End of the Golden Weather at Circa

The End of the Golden Weather at Circa Play (Community): The Heiress by Stagecraft

The Heiress by Stagecraft Musical: Mamma Mia! by Capital Theatre Trust

All three delivered top-tier theatre — a privilege to enjoy in our hometown.

What a fantastic year we have been lucky to have had. Next year seems like it will be even busier! Bring it on.

I just want to end with a personal thank you to all who have read my reviews. We won't always agree and that is exactly what theatre is all about. It should entertain and it should sometimes challenge you. What one person thinks, another differs. Theatre is life, life is theatre.

Have a wonderful Christmas and New Year and I will be back reviewing a new year of shows soon.