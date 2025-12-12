Feature: SPOTLIGHT AWARDS for the Wellington Region

Who were the best that I saw this year?
As I’ve now been reviewing for BroadwayWorld for two years, I thought it would be fun to share my take on the best of everything I’ve seen over the past year. Some categories are split between community and professional theatre where it felt necessary; others stand alone.
These are, of course, just my opinions.
So without further ado, here are my winners for 2025:
2:22 A Ghost Story at Circa
This show was outstanding, with a few genuinely creepy moments that stayed with me.
Heartbreak Hotel at Circa — Sound Designer: Te Aihe Butler
A fantastic production blending TED Talk and theatre. The sound design was seamless and elevated the experience.
The Sound Inside at Circa — Lighting by Natasha James
Beautifully lit from start to finish. The lighting added depth and grit to the story, making it a real highlight.
The Great Gatsby by Wellington Repertory — Costumes by Meredith Dooley
Luxurious costumes that perfectly captured the era. Special mention to The Heiress by Stagecraft — a tough category this year!
2:22 A Ghost Story at Circa — Set by Chris Reddington
Easily the best set of the year — possibly the best I’ve ever seen. Incredible detail, including what looked like a fully functional kitchen. Truly impressive.
Special mention: The Toxic Avenger by Kauri — Set by Richie Rewa. Considering the budget and time constraints, this was a triumph.
Mamma Mia! by Capital Theatre Trust — Choreography by Catherine Reid
Stunning movement and impeccable timing. Every number was a joy to watch, and the thought behind the choreography was evident.
Vic Roper in Legally Blonde as Kyle B O’Boyle
This UPS delivery man stole the show. If you saw it, you know exactly what I mean!
Joy Hellyer & Paul Kay — The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time by Stagecraft
This production was exceptional, full of clever touches that linger in the mind. A masterclass in direction.
What a fantastic year we have been lucky to have had. Next year seems like it will be even busier! Bring it on.
I just want to end with a personal thank you to all who have read my reviews. We won't always agree and that is exactly what theatre is all about. It should entertain and it should sometimes challenge you. What one person thinks, another differs. Theatre is life, life is theatre.
Have a wonderful Christmas and New Year and I will be back reviewing a new year of shows soon.
