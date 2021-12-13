Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards; East Bank Theatre's REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for New Orleans:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

EK Bonner - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 78%

Sheryl Lucky - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 22%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Gary Ferguson - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 91%

Maxwell Williams - A NOLA NOEL - Le Petit Theatre (Touring) 6%

Brent Goodrich - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - New Octavians 3%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Jen Chang - FORTINBRAS - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream) 58%

Michael A. Newcomer - Miss Bennett: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream) 42%

Best Musical

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 92%

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK - Ascension Community Theatre 8%

A NOLA NOEL - Le Petit Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Musical

Dedrick Weathersby - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 80%

Twon Marcel Pope - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 9%

Meredith Owens - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre 7%

Best Performer In A Play

Phyllis Horridge - CLYBOURNE PARK - Theatre baton rouge 69%

Robert Wilson - CLYBOURNE PARK - Theatre Baton Rouge 31%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Jana Mestecky - MACBETH - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream) 42%

Elizabeth Newcomer - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream) 33%

Michael A. Newcomer - MACBETH - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream) 25%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 96%

A NOLA NOEL - Le Petit Theatre 4%

Best Streaming Play

A DOLL'S HOUSE - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream) 67%

FORTINBRAS - Crescent City Stage (LiveStream) 33%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Natusha Howard - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 36%

Jason Bowens - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 34%

Twon Marcel Pope - REMEMBERING JAMES- THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF James Brown - East Bank Theatre 14%