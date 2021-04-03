New Orleans Opera Streams Filmed Production of THE MEDIUM

The Medium is a short (one-hour-long) two-act dramatic opera with words and music by Gian Carlo Menotti.

Apr. 3, 2021  
New Orleans Opera is presenting a filmed version of Menotti's The Medium, premiering on YouTube April 16, 2021 at 7:30 pm.

A not-so-real psychic has a surprise encounter with the 'unknown' leading to murder and mayhem!

The Medium is a short (one-hour-long) two-act dramatic opera with words and music by Gian Carlo Menotti. Commissioned by the Alice M. Ditson Fund at Columbia University, its first performance was there on 8 May 1946. A Broadway production opened on May 1, 1947, at the Ethel Barrymore Theater.

Tickets are $40.00 or $20.00 for Military, Teachers, and other Essential Workers (enter discount code: MEDIUM50). $10.00 tickets are available for students (enter discount code: MEDIUM75).

Purchase tickets at https://neworleansopera.org/menottis-the-medium/.


