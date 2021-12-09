Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NOBA Announces Sale Date For Ballet Hispanico's DONA PERON

pixeltracker

This ONE-NIGHT performance on March 12, 2022 is sure to sell out and is a great holiday gift for dance lovers of all ages.

Dec. 9, 2021  

NOBA Announces Sale Date For Ballet Hispanico's DONA PERON

The New Orleans Ballet Association has announced single and group ticket for international dance force Ballet Hispánico will go on sale this Monday, December 13. Ballet Hispánico launches their national tour in New Orleans and marks their 50th anniversary with the debut performance of Doña Perón: The Rise and Fall of a Diva, a brand new, full-length ballet celebrating one of the most captivating women of South American history.

This ONE-NIGHT performance on March 12, 2022 is sure to sell out and is a great holiday gift for dance lovers of all ages.

Tickets for Ballet Hispánico range from $39 to $169 depending on seating location and will be available for purchase on December 13, 2021, beginning at 10am by visiting www.nobadance.com or at www.ticketmaster.com. Discounts for seniors and students are also available.


Related Articles View More New Orleans Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug
Mean Girls Really Pretty Mug
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee
Book of Mormon Tie Tee
Book of Mormon Tie Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theatre Tulsa Announces Titles for Upcoming 100th Season
  • A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes To Tulsa Performing Arts Center
  • VIDEO: First Look at DISNEY PRINCESS: THE CONCERT Ahead of Spring 2022 Tour
  • THE POLAR EXPRESS IN CONCERT Comes to Chapman Music Hall Next Month