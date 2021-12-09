NOBA Announces Sale Date For Ballet Hispanico's DONA PERON

The New Orleans Ballet Association has announced single and group ticket for international dance force Ballet Hispánico will go on sale this Monday, December 13. Ballet Hispánico launches their national tour in New Orleans and marks their 50th anniversary with the debut performance of Doña Perón: The Rise and Fall of a Diva, a brand new, full-length ballet celebrating one of the most captivating women of South American history.

This ONE-NIGHT performance on March 12, 2022 is sure to sell out and is a great holiday gift for dance lovers of all ages.

Tickets for Ballet Hispánico range from $39 to $169 depending on seating location and will be available for purchase on December 13, 2021, beginning at 10am by visiting www.nobadance.com or at www.ticketmaster.com. Discounts for seniors and students are also available.