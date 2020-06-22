Junebug Productions' Stephanie McKee-Anderson To Moderate Black Media Story Summit Virtual Town Hall

On Tuesday, June 23 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EST, Junebug Productions' Executive Artistic Director Stephanie McKee-Anderson will join Ryan Wilson, CEO and Co-Founder of The Gathering Spot and Jason Steer, Apollo Theater Associate Director of Career & Workforce Development, during the Black Media Story Summit to discuss how Black businesses are pivoting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Presented by Black Public Media, The Pandemic Pivot discussion will explore how these institutions are using online content to keep their audiences, members, and customers engaged.

The online event is free and registration is available via eventbrite.

WHO: Stephanie McKee-Anderson, Junebug Productions Executive Artistic Director Ryan Wilson, The Gathering Spot CEO and Co-Founder Jason Steer, Apollo Theater Associate Director of Career & Workforce Development

WHAT: Black Media Story Summit: Virtual Town Hall - The Pandemic Pivot

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Online

