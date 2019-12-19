December 19th Update: THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW New Orleans Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for New Orleans:

Best Costume Design

Samantha Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 17%

Brian Fontenot - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 17%

Hagan Harkins - TUCK EVERLASTING - Slidell Little Theatre 13%

Best direction of a musical (local)

Aaron Turnipseed - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 14%

C. Patrick Gendusa - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 13%

Brent Goodrich - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 12%

Best direction of a play (local)

Gordon Carmadelle - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul's Alumni Theater 17%

Renee Saussaye - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 12%

Adolfo Rodriguez - INHERIT THE WIND - 30 by Ninety Theatre 9%

Best leading actor in a musical (local)

Alex Christian Lucas - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 15%

Sam Warren - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 10%

Trey Harkins - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 8%

Best leading actor in a play (local)

Jake Holincheck - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - St. Paul's Alumni Theater 20%

John Kirkpatrick - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 11%

Kenneth Mayfield - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge 9%

Best leading actress in a musical (local)

Brittney Crayton - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 12%

Cara Duffaut - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 10%

Annie Gambino - MAMMA MIA - Cutting Edge Theater 8%

Best leading actress in a play (local)

Suzanne Stymiest - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Cutting Edge Theater 14%

Elizabeth Knight - A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul's Alumni Theater 10%

Cat Foerster - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 8%

Best Lighting Design

Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 23%

Mandi Wood - VIOLET THE MUSICAL - Loyola Department of Theatre Arts and Dance 15%

Richard Fuentes - MAMMA MIA - Cutting Edge Theater 10%

Best musical (local)

THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 18%

JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 12%

DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 11%

Best play (local)

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 30 by Ninety Theatre 14%

PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 13%

A FEW GOOD MEN - St. Paul's Alumni Theater 9%

Best set design of a musical (local)

Brian Fontenot/ Brandon Fuggit - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 23%

Brady Meibaum - JEKYLL AND HYDE - The New Octavians 16%

Kristin Blatchford - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society 10%

Best set design of a play (local)

Evan Adamson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré 23%

Kenneth Mayfield - THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge 19%

Jason Breaux - ROMEO AND JULIET - Theatre Baton Rouge 14%

Best Sound Design

Richard Fuentes - THE COLOR PURPLE - Cutting Edge Theater 45%

Miranda Miller - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Theatre Baton Rouge 22%

Matthew Price - PROOF - Slidell Little Theatre 15%

