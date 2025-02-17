An Evening with Judy Collins Comes to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center

The performance is set for February 25.
An Evening with Judy Collins is coming to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center this month. The performance is set for February 25.
Legendary Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism.
In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 50-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.
