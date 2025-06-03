bergenPAC to Welcome Broadway's Matthew Morrison in RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bergen Performing Arts Center has announced that Tony- and Emmy-nominated performer Matthew Morrison will bring his brand-new solo show, Rhythms & Revelations, to Englewood on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Best known for his role as Will Schuester on the hit series Glee, Morrison has long been a staple of stage and screen, with standout performances on Broadway (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, Finding Neverland) and a flourishing solo music career. In Rhythms & Revelations, Morrison offers what he calls “a car wash for your soul”—a deeply personal performance that goes beyond entertainment to reflect on art, identity, and what it means to be fully alive.

“This show comes from my heart—it’s a piece of my soul laid bare,” says Morrison. “I’m stepping outside of all the characters I’ve played, shedding every mask, and diving deep into my authenticity and vulnerability. In Rhythms & Revelations, I’m fully alive, and I want you to feel that aliveness too.”

The evening promises an intimate blend of music, dance, and storytelling—equal parts concert and theatrical experience—designed to ignite curiosity, joy, and reflection.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $79. For more information, visit www.bergenpac.org or contact the Box Office directly.

