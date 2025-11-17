Wharton Players Bring BEETLEJUICE JR. To Life This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Wharton Performing Arts School will present Beetlejuice JR. December 5–7, 2025, at the Wharton Black Box Theater in Berkeley Heights.

Adapted from the Broadway musical and the original film, the production will be directed by Timothy Maureen Cole, with the show written by Scott Brown and Anthony King. The musical will bring together the Wharton Players for a comedic, supernatural story centered on the “ghost-with-the-most.”

Performances will be held on December 5 at 7 p.m.; December 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and December 7 at 3 p.m. All performances will take place at the Wharton Black Box Theater, located at 60 Locust Avenue in Berkeley Heights. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Cole noted that working on the production has been “a joyful burst of weirdness and creativity” and shared that the cast has embraced the show’s offbeat tone.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets and additional details are available at WhartonArts.org or by calling (908) 790-0700. Beetlejuice JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, with all authorized performance materials provided by MTI.