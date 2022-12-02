Wharton Community Players to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY This Month
The beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast with the help of an ensemble cast.
New Jersey's largest non-profit community performing arts education organization will continue its 2022-23 season with a family-friendly production of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in the intimate Wharton Black Box Theater in Berkeley Heights. Audiences are welcomed to eight shows during the holiday season from December 9-18 in what is sure to be an uplifting event for the entire family. John A.C. Kennedy directs Joe Landry's "outstanding" and "inspiring" (KPBS San Diego) live radio play adaptation of Frank Capra's film It's a Wonderful Life. Opening night is on Friday, December 9. Ticket holders for the evening performance on Saturday, December 17 will be treated to a complimentary pre-show reception in the Wharton Arts lobby. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students available at WhartonArts.org.
The beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast with the help of an ensemble cast. Five Wharton Community Players actors perform the voices of dozens of characters to portray the story of idealistic George Bailey as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. As in the movie, George must learn that "no man is a failure who has friends" when he must face off against local robber baron and curmudgeon Henry F. Potter. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is "a surefire reminder of what this season is all about" (Edge Magazine).
Said Kennedy, "Like live theater, live radio was an exciting genre where anything could happen. This staged radio production of It's a Wonderful Life delivers the dynamic, uplifting message of the classic American Christmas story along with a few surprises, thanks to the relationships between our quirky radio personalities. And isn't any live performance a little more exciting when something unexpected happens and performers must adapt on the fly?"
Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.
Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.
