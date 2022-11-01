WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to The Theater Project This Month

A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of WONDERFUL LIFE performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.

"This story about friendship and small acts of kindness seems to become more and more popular every year," says Mark Spina, Artistic Director of The Theater Project. "For many of our patrons, kicking off their holidays with this event has become an annual tradition. We're hoping to meet some new people from Summit and at the same time, see some of our long-time fans again after a long hiatus." The Theater Project returned to in-person performance last summer in Maplewood.

The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org), is a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists. Over the last 20 years, some of company's favorite actors have played -- and replayed -- roles in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, online and in-person. This year's cast includes talent from New York as well as North and Central Jersey: Matt McCarthy (Chatham), Anna Gunderson (Sparta), Kevin Sebastian (New York City), Andre DeSandies (Teaneck), Jim Clancy (Basking Ridge), Terri Sturtevant, (Hillsborough), Brian Nowak (Ocean Grove), Valerie Stack Dodge (Morris Plains), Emily Bonaria (Springfield), Will Budnikov (Matawan), Gary Glor (Union) and Michael Bias (Bergenfield). Starting the holidays with this rendering of this "American Christmas Carol" has become a holiday tradition for actors as well as theater-goers.

WONDERFUL LIFE is made possible in part by a 2022 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students; adults are $15 when purchased online by November 23. Please note that masks are required for audience members. Tickets and further information are available at TheTheaterProject.org.