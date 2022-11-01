Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to The Theater Project This Month

Performances run November 26-27. 

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  
WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Comes to The Theater Project This Month

A twenty-year tradition unbroken by theater closures thanks to Zoom technology, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: The Radio Play, returns for live, in-person performance Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-27. This old favorite is popping up in a new location in Summit, NJ, at the Oakes Center Theater, 120 Morris Avenue, where The Theater Project will recreate the Lux Radio Theater circa 1947 as twelve adult actors, five kids, a musician and one extremely overworked sound technician prepare for the big radio broadcast of the story made famous in the Frank Capra film. Audiences experience the tears and laughter of WONDERFUL LIFE performed live, along with the novelty of seeing the backstage mechanics of an old-time radio broadcast.

"This story about friendship and small acts of kindness seems to become more and more popular every year," says Mark Spina, Artistic Director of The Theater Project. "For many of our patrons, kicking off their holidays with this event has become an annual tradition. We're hoping to meet some new people from Summit and at the same time, see some of our long-time fans again after a long hiatus." The Theater Project returned to in-person performance last summer in Maplewood.

The Theater Project (TheTheaterProject.org), is a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists. Over the last 20 years, some of company's favorite actors have played -- and replayed -- roles in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, online and in-person. This year's cast includes talent from New York as well as North and Central Jersey: Matt McCarthy (Chatham), Anna Gunderson (Sparta), Kevin Sebastian (New York City), Andre DeSandies (Teaneck), Jim Clancy (Basking Ridge), Terri Sturtevant, (Hillsborough), Brian Nowak (Ocean Grove), Valerie Stack Dodge (Morris Plains), Emily Bonaria (Springfield), Will Budnikov (Matawan), Gary Glor (Union) and Michael Bias (Bergenfield). Starting the holidays with this rendering of this "American Christmas Carol" has become a holiday tradition for actors as well as theater-goers.

WONDERFUL LIFE is made possible in part by a 2022 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students; adults are $15 when purchased online by November 23. Please note that masks are required for audience members. Tickets and further information are available at TheTheaterProject.org.




Sussex County Community College Presents The Fall Play EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Photo
Sussex County Community College Presents The Fall Play EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
A true a luck of the draw, the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.
Painting Of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewoo Photo
Painting Of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood
The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announced the launch of the painting of 'The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood' on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. 
Podcast Series SELECTED SHORTS Joins Kean Stage Holiday Season Photo
Podcast Series SELECTED SHORTS Joins Kean Stage Holiday Season
The hit public radio and podcast series Selected Shorts returns to Kean Stage on Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Yardley Players to Present Neil Simons COME BLOW YOUR HORN at Kelsey Theatre in November Photo
Yardley Players to Present Neil Simon's COME BLOW YOUR HORN at Kelsey Theatre in November
Yardley Players will present Neil Simon's hilarious, semi-autobiographical comedy “Come Blow Your Horn” at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre. The show runs weekends from November 4 - 13. Kelsey Theatre will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations in the lobby for the annual Marine Corps 'Toys for Tots' gift drive. 

More Hot Stories For You


Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla, Shuler Hensley & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead HERCULES at Paper Mill PlayhouseBradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla, Shuler Hensley & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
October 31, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla as Meg.
Sussex County Community College Presents The Fall Play EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-JenkinsSussex County Community College Presents The Fall Play EVERYBODY By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
October 31, 2022

A true a luck of the draw, the Visual and Performing Arts Department at Sussex County Community College will take its audience on a journey of a lifetime in the upcoming Fall production of “Everybody” by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.
Painting Of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in EnglewoodPainting Of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood
October 31, 2022

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announced the launch of the painting of 'The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood' on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New Jersey.&nbsp;
Podcast Series SELECTED SHORTS Joins Kean Stage Holiday SeasonPodcast Series SELECTED SHORTS Joins Kean Stage Holiday Season
October 29, 2022

The hit public radio and podcast series Selected Shorts returns to Kean Stage on Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Yardley Players to Present Neil Simon's COME BLOW YOUR HORN at Kelsey Theatre in NovemberYardley Players to Present Neil Simon's COME BLOW YOUR HORN at Kelsey Theatre in November
October 29, 2022

Yardley Players will present Neil Simon's hilarious, semi-autobiographical comedy “Come Blow Your Horn” at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre. The show runs weekends from November 4 - 13. Kelsey Theatre will be accepting new, unwrapped toy donations in the lobby for the annual Marine Corps 'Toys for Tots' gift drive. 