Virginia Ann Woodruff & More to Star in THE SPITFIRE GRILL at Vanguard Theater

Vanguard Theater has announced the cast for Spitfire Grill, playing November 4-20.

Virginia Ann Woodruff* (BROADWAY: VIOLET, LEAP OF FAITH, THE COLOR PURPLE, ALL SHOOK UP, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ, and numerous National Tours) leads the cast of Vanguard Theater's opening production of its Mainstage Professional Season, The Spitfire Grill. Sabrina Cabrera, recently seen in Light Opera of New Jersey's "In the Heights," makes her Vanguard Theater debut as Percy, with Julie Galorenzo* as Effy, Gina Milo* as Shelby, Luke Darnell* as Caleb, and Zack Abbey as Sherrif Joe. *Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022) Janeece Freeman Clark, Founding Artistic Director of Vanguard Theater, directs The Spitfire Grill with music direction by Andy Hudson. The Spitfire Grill opens on November 4 at the 100 seat theater in downtown Montclair, NJ, with five performances on Thursdays through Sundays through November 20. Rounding out Vanguard Theater's Mainstage season are Passing Strange (Feb. 16 - Mar. 5), Cabaret (April 13 - 30), and Spring Awakening (June 15 - July 2).

"The theme running through Vanguard's Mainstage season is how we connect with our communities, eventually finding the embrace of home within ourselves. Whether it's running away from home, or finding a place to call home, all of the pieces we selected this season ask the characters to find deep meaning in how they relate to their environment, and how that impacts their sense of self. This could not be a better time to highlight and spotlight some of the many organizations that provide refuge and a safe space for so many in our own communities," says Jessica Sporn, Managing Director of Vanguard Theater.

Tickets to Vanguard's Mainstage Season, as well as "One Night Only" events such as "Halloween Drag Show" (10/31), "Sip and Sing Showtunes,"(12/8), and so many more, are available either by show, by subscription, or through Vanguard's Spotlight Series, featuring Out Montclair, Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence, Hyacinth Aids Foundation, and Broadway House for Continuing Care.

Each of those organizations have designated "nights out" at the theater, so that their supporters can mingle and enjoy the shows together, while Vanguard highlights their missions.

As Vanguard Theater completed its first full year in its new home in Montclair, it quickly became a destination for great professional theater, inspired community collaborations, excellent youth programming, and more. Manifest star Geraldine Leer recently named Vanguard Theater as one of her favorite artistic destinations in Montclair, and, to quote Jay Lustig, reviewer for NJ Stages, "This is the third Vanguard Theater show I've reviewed since it opened its new Montclair space last year, and I've been impressed by them all."

Vanguard looks forward to continuing its reputation for excellent theater and impactful community dialogue as it begins its second full season in Montclair, NJ.

Founded in 2015, Vanguard Theater Company is a unique 501(c)(3) committed to changing Changing social and cultural narratives through theater dedicated to DREAM: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism & Mentorship.Contact them at vanguard@dreamvtc.org, and www.vanguardtheatercompany.org or look for them on social media @vtcnj and #dreamVTC .