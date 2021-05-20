Viral Sensation Christina Bianco To Appear On NiCori's PORCH PERFORMANCES Series

International singer and comedian Christina Bianco will appear on the Music At The Mansion: PORCH PERFORMANCES series, produced by NiCori Studios & Productions on Saturday, June 5 at 7pm at The Oakeside Mansion in Bloomfield, NJ.

From stage to screen, Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed 'The Girl Of A Thousand Voices,' she's performed on major television programs including, The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Today Show in the US and The Paul O'Grady Show in the UK.

A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut in Forbidden Broadway. New York credits include, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Application Pending (Drama Desk nom), Newsical the Musical, and Forbidden Broadway Goes To Rehab (Drama Desk nom.). Most recently, Christina played the iconic role of Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris, earning unanimous rave reviews.

Christina has performed her critically acclaimed concerts to sold out crowds in NYC and across the U.S. In the UK, she's enjoyed extended runs headlining at London's Hippodrome, Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, Live at Zedel's, The Charing Cross Theatre, The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and completed her second UK tour, titled, First Impressions in 2019. She recently made concert debuts in Switzerland, Spain and South Africa and in Australia, at The Sydney Opera House. Christina frequently performs with major US and Canadian symphonies and performs her solo symphony show under the direction of Maestro Jack Everly. Her live album, Life Of The Party was released in 2018.

Television credits include iTV's The Imitation Game, the POPtv's Impress Me, Hallmark's Signed Sealed, Delivered, and voice work for RuPaul's Drag Race.

"PORCH PERFORMANCES" continues until September 25 with 15 different singers. Join NiCori Studios & Productions for an evening of dinner and entertainment hosted by Music at the Mansion host, Corinna Sowers Adler that will be safe, socially distant and fun! Meal to include an elegant, boxed dinner by Frungillo Catering including salad, entree, side dish, dessert and coffee. Each night will include a performance by one of New York City/New Jersey's top Cabaret/ Broadway/TV performers on the large wrap-around porch at Oakeside.

Future performers to include Rosemary Loar on June 27, Lisa Viggiano on July 3, Ami Brabson on July 10, Jane Seaman on July 17, David LaMarr and Darnell White on July 24, Nicolas King on July 31, Marissa Mulder on August 14, Ty Stephens on August 21, Tony Carlin and Susan Knight on August 28, Celia Berk on September 4, Natalie Douglas on September 18 and Corinna Sowers Adler on September 25 . All begin with dinner at 7pm with performance to follow. Tickets are $65 per person and include full meal and performance. BYOB

All performances will happen rain or shine under the large wrap-around covered porch. Virtual tickets will also be available for each show. All performers subject to change. Oakeside Mansion is located at 240 Belleville Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.