Video: Watch the Trailer For ROCK OF AGES at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

ROCK OF AGES is onstage at Axelrod Performing Arts Center until May 18, 2025! Get tickets now. The Axelrod production is directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens. This video is by Mike Boylan Film with sound mixing by Kate Wecker.

This electrifying musical—known as Broadway’s Best Party—takes you back to the outrageous 1980s on the legendary Sunset Strip, where dreams come alive through rock ‘n’ roll. Join small-town girl Sherrie and city boy Drew from South Detroit, as they chase fame, love, and rock ‘n’ roll. Rock of Ages is electrified by the magic of the era’s biggest hits from bands like Journey, Styx and Bon Jovi, featuring new arrangements of all-time hit songs like “We Built This City,” “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” and “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

With a mix of romance, comedy, and high-energy performances, Rock of Ages is a must-see spectacle that will have you dancing in your seat and singing along all night long.

