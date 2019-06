Video: The Doo Wop Project Comes To The Jersey Shore

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows DWP takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson , The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson Jason Mraz and Maroon 5