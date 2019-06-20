Video: The Doo Wop Project Comes To The Jersey Shore

Just a reminder that the Doo Wop Project will be performing at the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park on Friday, June 28 at 7:00 PM. The group, which features stars from Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, created a special musical invitation for the Jersey Shore. Check it our below!

The Doo Wop Project begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows DWP takes audiences on a journey from foundational tunes of groups like the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson , The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern musicians like Michael Jackson Jason Mraz and Maroon 5 Featuring stars of Broadway's smash hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical, the Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate-and in some cases entirely reimagine-some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history!