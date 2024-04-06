Video: Paper Mill Prologues Discusses History Behind New Musical GUN & POWDER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paper Mill Prologues, offering audiences an extra layer of insight and context, discusses Gun & Powder, the fourth production of Paper Mill's 85th Season.

Gun & Powder is a new musical inspired by the true story of Mary (Renée) and Martha Clarke (LaFontaine), African American twin sisters who take extraordinary measures to settle their mother’s sharecropper debt and save her home. In 1893 Texas, the Sisters Clarke—passing as white—embark on a remarkable Wild West adventure that examines race, family, and identity with two electrifying women who transformed from farm girls to outlaws to legends.

With book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri and music by Ross Baum, the production will play April 4 – May 5, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse. It is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, choreographed by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and music directed by Austin Cook.

Gun & Powder features Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Ciara Renée as Mary Clarke, Jeannette Bayardelle as Tallulah Clarke, Aaron James McKenzie as Elijah, Hunter Parrish as Jesse Whitewater, and Jisel Soleil Ayon as Standby for Mary and Martha.

The ensemble of Gun & Powder will include Rickens Anantua, Reed Campbell, Carrie Compere, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Joann Gilliam, Francesca Granell, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Mary Claire King, Malik Shabazz Kitchen, Rayshun LaMarr, Zonya Love, Tiffany Mann, Tony Perry, Adam Roberts, Hank Santos, Christine Shepard, Katie Thompson, Aurelia Williams, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.