Video: Jasmine Forsberg and Benji Santiago in I & YOU: THE MUSICAL

Young Broadway talent Jasmine Forsberg and Benji  Santiago star in the production which runs through October 12.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Lauren Gunderson and Ari Afsar’s exciting new musical I & You: The Musical opens tomorrow night Friday September 19 at Princeton’s McCarter Theatre. Young Broadway talent Jasmine Forsberg and Benji  Santiago star in the production which runs through October 12.

Based on Lauren M. Gunderson’s acclaimed play I and You, the new musical reunites her  with McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen, who directed the original premiere in 2013. Second only to William Shakespeare, Gunderson is America’s most-produced living playwright in recent seasons, and her plays have been translated into 15 languages.  It is a co-production with Olney Theatre Center. 

 Seventeen-year-old Caroline—stuck at home with an illness—and Anthony—an
 earnest overachiever toting Walt Whitman and waffle fries—are classmates thrown together for an unexpected all-nighter. What begins as a reluctant school assignment transforms into a soul-searching exploration of fate, friendship, and the fragile wonder of
 being alive. 




